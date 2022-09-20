Services for Juan Martinez, 73, of Rogers will be 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Martinez died Saturday, Sept. 17, at his residence.
He was born May 14, 1949, in Bishop. He enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam War. Among the awards he received were a Bronze Star and an Air Medal. He married Susan Malissa Brown in 1982. They moved to Ropesville where he opened L.A. Glass & Body. After retirement in 2001 they moved to Central Texas.
He was preceded in death by a son, Joey Martinez.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Johnny Martinez and James Martinez; a daughter, Jade Martinez; a sister, Julia Hernandez; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VFW Post No. 1820 disaster fund.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.