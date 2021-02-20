BELTON — Services for William “Bill” Dooley Boydstun, 63, of Florence will be 11 a.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Maxdale Cemetery.
Mr. Boydstun died Wednesday, Feb. 10, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born Oct. 15, 1957, in Killeen to Maralee Kirby and Milford Boydstun. He worked as a truck driver for Capitol Land & Livestock for 34 years.
Survivors include a daughter, Sarah Boydstun-Herrera of Florence; a brother, Mike Boozer of Lawton, Okla.; five sisters, Anita Graves of Chandler, Ariz., Tammy Spears of Lawton, Teresa Anderson of Rio Rancho, N.M., Kimberly Caldwell of Fredericksburg, Va., and Sherri Burbank of Dunedin, Fla.; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.