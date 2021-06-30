Aubrey Allen Johnson
Aubrey Allen Johnson, known as Arb to family and friends and “Happy” to his grandchildren, 72 of Belton, TX, formerly of Brenham and San Leon, TX, passed away on June 26, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday June 30, from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM with funeral services following at 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Dossman Funeral Home.
Aubrey was a son of Clifton and Audrey Johnson of the Chesapeake, VA, area.
He is preceded in death by his precious wife, Brenda, with whom he shared over 30 years together.
He is survived by his sister, Joyce Dunning, and his brother, Joseph Johnson of Virginia; his son, Capt. Beau Johnson of League City, TX, and his daughter Jeanna Pelliccia of Denver, CO. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, TJ, Brett, McKenzie, Lauren, Allie, and Caleb.
Aubrey worked as a union electrician for IBEW – 716 in Houston, TX, for over 25 yrs. He also worked as an HVAC Technician owning an operating AA Johnson and Refrigeration Co. in League City and San Leon, TX.
Arb was a member of First United Methodist Church in Brenham, TX, and First Presbyterian Church of Belton. He was also a 46 year member of the Masonic Lodge and obtained a level of 32nd Degree Mason.
