Joe Soto
In the late evening of January 18, 2020, Joe Soto, age 87, passed away from this life. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am Friday, January 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Joe was born to Ruperto & Bicenta Soto in Taylor, Texas on February 1, 1932. He married Rachel Herrera of Waco, Texas in 1951 and they lived in Temple for 68 years. He retired at American Desk Manufacturing Company where he worked for 46 years. He was a member of the Cursillistas at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for many years. He also was a founder and part owner of The Pioneer Ballroom. He enjoyed gardening, dancing and listening to a variety of music.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Clem Soto Sr., Robert Soto, and Benny Soto; and sisters, Ofelia Soto and Susie Quinteros.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rachel Herrera Soto; 4 daughters, Elvira Novoa of El Paso, TX; Sylvia Montoya and husband, Ray of Albueq., N.M; Theresa Castillo and her husband, Sal of Temple; and Anna Ramirez of Fayetteville, N.C.; brother, Raymond Soto; 2 sisters, Mary Roach of Temple and Rosie Flores of Harker Heights; 9 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.
A time of visitation will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5 – 7 pm, with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
