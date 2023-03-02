Services for Artis Mildred Roberts Roberson, 98, of Somerville, will be noon Saturday at Smith Chapel AME Church in Somerville with the Rev. Willie Phillips Sr.
Burial will be in Lyons Community Cemetery.
Mrs. Roberson died Thursday, Feb. 22, at a nursing home in Brenham.
She was born March 14, 1924, to Ernest Roberts Sr. and Francis Roberts in Somerville. She served as a stewardess, class leader, and choir member at Smith Chapel AME Church in Somerville. She married James Roberson in 1944.
Survivors include a son, Garry Roberson; three daughters, Marion Hogues, Patricia Ray, and Charlotte Toliver; a brother, Ernest “Sonny” Roberts II; 22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11-noon Saturday at the Church.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.