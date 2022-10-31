Services for Ricky “Big Rick” Naranjo Sr., 44, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Moffat.
Updated: October 31, 2022 @ 11:40 pm
Services for Ricky “Big Rick” Naranjo Sr., 44, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Moffat.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Naranjo died Friday, Oct. 21, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 24, 1078, to Alicia and Pedro Naranjo Jr. in Temple. He graduated from Temple High School in 1996. He worked for McLane Co., Pactiv Inc. and H-E-B. He owned Ricky Naranjo Lawn Service. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Moffat.
Survivors include his wife, Priscilla Ann Nieto Naranjo; two sons, Ricky Naranjo Jr. and Erick Naranjo; and a daughter, Lauren Gisela Naranjo.
Memorials may be made to Rick Naranjo Funeral and Family Help page on Angelink.com.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.