No services are planned for William “Bill” Karr, 89, of Temple.
Mr. Karr died Tuesday, July 21, at a local hospital.
He was born Nov. 5, 1930, in Olney, Ill. He graduated from Canadian High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He attended Tarleton College. He graduated from Texas A&M College in 1955. He received a bachelor’s degree from Texas Technological College in 1960. He married Jeanette Walter on Oct. 8, 1955. He worked for Texaco.
He was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, David and Kenneth; and three grandchildren.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Services Inc. is in charge of arrangements.