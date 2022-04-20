Rosie F. Padilla
Rosie F. Padilla, age 91 of Temple, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at home. Services will be held at 10 am Friday, April 22, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with Mary Lou Adame officiating. Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Rosie was born on May 12, 1930, to Jose Flores Jr. and Magdalena Suniga-Luna in Bastrop, Texas. She graduated from Temple High School in 1950 where she participated in the Spanish, Homemakers, and Tumbling Clubs, Senior Choir, Speech and Volleyball teams. Rosie worked at Scott and White Memorial Hospital until she married Rudolph Padilla on December 22, 1950, whom she had known since attending Regan Junior High. She was a housewife until she and her husband started a business called Custom Frames by Rudolph, which they operated until they both retired. Rosie was a member of El Divino Salvador United Methodist Church where her parents were the founding members. She was a kind and loving follower of Jesus Christ. She spent her whole life caring for her family and church. She enjoyed watching the Temple Wildcats, Texas A&M Aggies, and Dallas Cowboys. Some of her other accomplishments were that she was a member of the Woodman of the World, sold Studio Girl cosmetics, and taught night adult education and ESL classed at Bethune and Wheatley elementary schools.
Rosie is preceded in death by her parents, Jose Flores Jr. and Magdalena Suniga-Luna; husband, Rudolph Padilla; brothers, Joe, Moses, Joel, Jesus, and Elias; stepbrother, Marcelo; sisters, Rebecca, Olivia, and Lily; and stepsisters, Refugia and Catarina.
Survivors include her sisters, Norma Tinnen, and Ruby Henao; brother, Daniel Flores; children, Rudolph Joe Padilla and wife, Margie of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Fred Padilla and wife, Maria of Temple, John Padilla and wife, Rosie of Waco, Athena Wiseman of Temple, and Samuel Padilla and wife, Elizabeth of Temple. Rosie leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to True Heart Hospice or Visiting Angels.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the funeral home.
