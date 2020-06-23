Services for Mitchell Marshall, 81, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Lula Reed and the Rev. Johner Martin officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Marshall died Tuesday, June 16, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 29, 1938, to Elijah Marshall and Lena Clark in Muldoon. He worked for JR Roofing for more than 30 years before retiring. He married Velma Young.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Michael Marshall of Temple; two daughters, Lena Johnson and Lessie Jones, both of Temple; two stepsons, James Young of Austin and Charles Young of Houston; 11 brothers, Nolan Marshall of Gatesville, Henry Marshall of Wichita, Kan., Dolton Marshall, Hobert Freeman, Harold Freeman, Obie Freeman and Alvin Freeman, all of Temple, OB Marshall, Jonathan Marshall and Horace Freeman, all of Luling, and James Marshall of Houston; three sisters, Joyce DuBard of Columbia, S.C., and Bonnie Carnegie and Cheryl Abercrombie, both of Temple; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.