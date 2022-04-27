BELTON — Services for Clifton A. Rendon, 71, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Salado.
Mr. Rendon died Sunday, April 24, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 12, 1950, in Junction to Gilbert and Florence Bouland Rendon. He married Patsy Leamons in 1970. He owned Rendon Construction. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Salado.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a son, Eric Rendon of Temple; a daughter, Amanda Miller of Magnolia; a brother, Robert Rendon; two sisters, Debbie Snyder and Linda Wright; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.