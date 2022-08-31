Catherine Morris Poe
Catherine Morris Poe passed away Sunday morning, August 28, 2022, in a local nursing facility.
A visitation for Leta will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church, Moody, Texas, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM. Leta will be laid to rest in Moody Cemetery, Moody, Texas.
Leta Catherine Morris Poe was born December 10, 1926, the 3rd of 7 daughters born to William Clemmie (Shad) Morris and Audrey Richardson Morris in the Willow Grove Community near Moody, Texas. Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband of 67 years, son-in-law, William (Bill) Vinson, four sisters and brothers-in-law, Willie Merle (Orestus) Coulter, LaNelle (Earl) Howerton, Clarine (Harold) Lynch, Virginia (Harold) Gero, Brothers-in-law Harold (Bud) Jones and Clark Bolt, Mother-in-law and father-in-law T.R. and Edna Poe and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jarrold and Verda Poe.
She was reared and attended school in the Willow Grove Community and Moody I.S.D. On October 22, 1944, she married John Franklin Poe at her family home.
Catherine was a housewife until 1958 when she attended beauty school and became a beautician. She worked in Temple from 1959 until 1976 when her husband built a beauty shop at her home in Moody. She owned and operated “The Primper” beauty salon from 1976 until 2003 where she was not only a talented hairdresser but also a caring, accommodating friend to her patrons, neighbors, and church family.
Catherine was a member of Willow Grove Baptist Church, Liberty Hill Baptist Church and at the time of her passing, First Baptist Church, Moody where she served as a Sunday school teacher and choir member.
Her hobbies included gardening, quilting, and cooking. She and John were awarded the “Yard of the Month” several times with their beautiful yard. Her greatest pleasure was preparing luscious meals for her family and friends.
Catherine is survived by sons, John Morris (Debra) Poe of Round Rock, Thomas Riley (Martha) of Eddy, daughter, Dianna Vinson of Eddy, grandchildren; Shawn (Bryan) Watson of Amarillo, Stephan (Rachel) Poe of Salado, Lisa (Brad) Horton of Arlington, Dianna (Jesse) Fugitt of Moody, Paul (Mallory) Poe of Moody, Alan (Kim) Vinson of Hico, and Shad (Tiffany) Vinson of Eddy, two sisters, Oveta (Clark) Bolt of Waco and Annette (Bud) Jones of Woodway.
Great-Grandchildren: Weston, Caroline (Harald), Malcolm, Meredith and Emily Watson, Tyler, Ryan and Victoria Poe, Jack and Catherine Fugitt, Addison, Tucker, Brent and Cooper Poe, Clemmie and Colt Vinson, Jake (Catherine) Vinson, Josh (Vivian) Vinson, William, Houston and Roger Horton.
Great-Great Grandson: Mateo Beran, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Westview Manor Nursing Home in McGregor for her loving care.
Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church, Moody, Texas.
Mrs. Poe will be in state, Thursday, at Connally Compton Funeral Directors, Waco, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colefuneralhomes.com for the Poe family.
Paid Obituary