Services for Jessie Charles McKinney Jr., 66, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Bartlett.
Burial will be in Bartlett City Cemetery.
Mr. McKinney died Saturday, June 3, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 28, 1956, in Hearne to Jessie and Charlie Mae McKinney. He was educated in Hearne. He worked as a truck driver for Schwertner Farms in Schwertner.
Survivors include two sons, Jessie McKinney III of Dallas and James McKinney of Temple; a daughter, Roxy Robinson of Dallas; five brothers, Gary McKinney of Harker Heights, and Marvin McKinney, Kenneth McKinney, LaKeith McKinney and Jason McKinney, all of Bryan; three sisters, Bobby Kennedy Mathis of Temple, Sharon Atchison of Nashville, Tenn., and Sylvia Fisher of Burton; and 11 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.