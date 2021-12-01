BELTON — Services for Nelda “GoGo” Ruth Pechal, 92, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Pechal died Friday, Nov. 26, at a local care facility.
She was born June 30, 1929, in Lubbock to Frank Earl and Hattie Annie Fielding. She graduated from Belton High School. She married Johnny Lee Pechal. She worked as the director of personnel at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and as the chief clerk for the Department of Agriculture. She was a member of the First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Johnnie Frank Pechal; a daughter, Janna Pechal Herzer; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of the Belton Public Library, 301 E. First Ave., P.O. Box 120, Belton, TX 76513; or to any charity.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.