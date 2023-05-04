Services for Latonia Flowers, 45, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church in Bartlett with the Rev. Daniel Blane Sr. officiating.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Flowers died Friday, April 14, at a Killeen hospital.
She was born May 20, 1977, in Fort Benning, Ga., to James Edward and Doris Nell Taylor Flowers. She was a Christian and was baptized at Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church in Bartlett. She graduated from Killeen High School in 1996. She served in the U.S. Army for 10 years and was honorably discharged in 2006.
Survivors include two daughters, Josalyn Flowers and Jasmine Flowers, both of Killeen; two brothers, James Flowers Jr. of Rockport and Byron Flowers of Killeen; and a sister, Cassandra Morgan of Killeen.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.