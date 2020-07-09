Barbara Anne Garrett
Barbara Anne Garrett was born on January 17, 1940 just outside of Chicago, in Berwyn, Illinois. Her family moved to Poplar Bluff, Missouri and she graduated from Poplar Bluff High School, where she met the love of her life, Gene Garrett (Claude Eugene). Gene worked for Sherwin Williams Paint. They married in December of 1958 and had their first daughter, Cynthia Lynn in March of 1960. They then moved to Moberly, Missouri and had their second daughter, Dianna Louise in November 1961. After living there a short while, they moved to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where their 3rd and last daughter, Julie Adele, was born in March 1966.
As Gene moved up the corporate ladder at Sherwin Williams, they moved to Memphis, Tennessee, Farmers Branch, Texas, Lubbock, Texas and finally, moved to Moss Bluff, Louisiana in 1979. Gene and Barbara opened “Garrett’s Paints Plus” in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Gene passed away in February 2000 and Barbara moved to Temple, Texas to be closer to family. Barbara was a very strong Christian woman and was loved by everyone whom met and got to know her! She was very involved in her church home, Immanuel Baptist Church. She worked in the library there. Barbara loved her children, her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, all held an incredibly special place in her heart!
Barbara was called to her eternal home on July 2, 2020 in McKinney, Texas.
She will be sadly missed by her older brother, William Vick of St. Louis, Missouri, her younger brother & sister-in-law, David & Gay Vick of Temple, Texas, daughters Cynthia & husband Tom Schumaker of The Colony, Texas, Dianna & husband Greg Evans of Sachse, Texas and Julie and husband Rainer Hebert of Axtell, Texas, 5 Grand-Daughters and 2 Grandsons, 2 Great Grand-Daughters and 7 Great Grand-Sons.
The family will greet friends at a visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Avenue, #4801, Temple, Texas. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m.
Barbara will be laid to rest in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Poplar Bluff, Missouri
on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
