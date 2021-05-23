Funeral service for Mrs. Deborah (Owen) Christ, 71 of Killeen, TX will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021, 8:45 a.m. at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, TX. Burial will follow the service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX.
Mrs. Christ passed away peacefully in her home on May 18, 2021 in Killeen, TX, surrounded by family.
Mrs. Deborah D. Christ was born to her parents Buford Craig, Sr. & Erma Craig on March 5, 1950 in Belton, Texas.
She leaves to cherish her memory: Michael J. Christ (Husband), Sons: Craig Owen of Round Rock, Texas, Michael S. Christ of Killeen, Texas; Daughters: Kelly Garcia of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Brandy Brossard of Millington, Tennessee; Grandchildren: Kiryn, Emma, Ethan and Adeline. Preceded her in death: Parents: Father, Buford Craig and Mother Erma Craig.
She will be remembered by all of the lives that she touched and will forever be in the hearts of her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society @ https://www.cancer.org
Funeral services will be held at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home- Killeen, TX