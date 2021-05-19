Services for Hobert Dee “H.D.” Freeman, 85, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Aaron Toliver officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Freeman died Friday, May 14, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 17, 1935, to Nevada Mae Smothers and Jupiter Freeman in Travis. He went to school in Eddy and Troy. He married Ruth LaVerne Allen on Feb. 21, 1960. He was a member of The Church of the Living God, where he built the original sanctuary, and served as a deacon, youth pastor and trustee. He worked for local construction companies Shallow Ford, Doyle Davis and Downing Brothers, and eventually started Freeman Brothers Construction and then H D Freeman and Sons. He also owned several other businesses, includin, Club Enterprise; Schabazz Fish Box; and The Hot Spot. He was editor of a black newspaper. He was a member of the Temple board of building and codes, served as 2nd vice president of the Temple branch of the NAACP, and organizer of the Miss Black Temple Pageant.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Stephen and Simeon Freeman; and a daughter, Ruth Lynn Freeman.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; four sons, Allen Freeman, Verling Freeman and Ruben Freeman, all of Temple, and Patrick Grant of Killeen; seven daughters, Vanessa Sanders of Walters, Okla., Rheda Heaggans of Bellville, Ill., Grace Freeman of Houston, Althea Freeman, Ebonny Freeman and Hattrice Freeman all of Temple, and Candace Freeman of Copperas Cove; five brothers, Harriel Freeman, Obie Freeman, Alvin Freeman and Joe Brown, all of Temple, and Horace Marshall of Luling; two sisters, Bonnie Carnegie and Cheryl Abercrombie, both of Temple; 29 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.