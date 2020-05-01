Services for Patrick Keith Geary, 81, of Belton will be at a later date.
Mr. Geary died Wednesday, April 29, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 4, 1938, in Libertyville, Ill., to Forrest Paul and Roberta Francis Kimball Geary. He was a professional bowler and worked for King’s Daughters Hospital. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Survivors include two brothers, Michael Geary and Steve Geary; two sisters, Joy Sarver and Monny Sandifer.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.