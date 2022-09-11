Lynda Marshall (Pruett) Tippeconnic
Having lived an adventurous life of 81 years, Lynda Marshall (Pruett) Tippeconnic of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away on August 31, 2022. Born November 15, 1940, in Olney, Texas, to Clifford LaRue and Juanita (Lindley) Pruett.
Lynda spent her childhood with her grandmother and great-grandmother in the Bartlett, Texas, area, where she played basketball and cheered. Lynda then started her career at Phillips Petroleum in Borger, Texas, where she met her husband, David James Tippeconnic. Over the course of their life together, Lynda and Dave lived in Texas, France, Puerto Rico, North Carolina, Kentucky, Illinois, and Oklahoma.
Lynda’s greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was an adored and adoring wife and a loving mother to two daughters. She especially doted on her grandchildren, creating gardens for them, hosting tea parties, and baking endless loaves of banana bread. Lynda and Dave enjoyed taking family vacations and making memories with their loved ones all around the globe. Lynda filled her life with love, purpose, and fun.
For a time, you could find her driving a fire truck at a somewhat alarming speed as a volunteer firefighter. Her children never knew what stray animal they’d discover Lynda had rescued while they were at school. She enjoyed playing golf with the ladies. She was an entrepreneur, opening a clothing store, Lynda’s Pretty Clothes, in West Columbia, Texas. She enjoyed bridge luncheons and helping with most any philanthropic cause. If building houses can be considered a hobby, it was her favorite one; she enjoyed the challenge and didn’t mind the numerous decisions to be made. Nothing seemed too daunting for Lynda, even constructing an entire neighborhood in South Tulsa, Stonewall Estates. She will be dearly missed by her family and a multitude of friends.
Lynda was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, David James Tippeconnic, her parents, sister LaJuana Daughtery, and brother Keenan Pippin. She is survived by her daughters, Marylyn Tippeconnic and Tanya Tippeconnic-Shaw; her son-in-law Conley Phipps; grandchildren, Tynan Shaw, Tierney Shaw, Mackenzie Phipps, Trey Phipps, and Mollie Phipps; siblings Susan Gonzalez, Kevin Pippin, Jeri Pippin, Hal Pippin, and Joseph Pippin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Lynda Tippeconnic to StreetCats, 6520 E 60th St., Tulsa 74145. She had a love of all animals, but felines were her favorite.
A celebration of life will be held at Montereau, 6800 S Granite Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136.
September 25th, 4-6 PM.
Ninde Brookside | Mosaic Memorial, 918-742-5556, www.ninde.com
Paid Obituary