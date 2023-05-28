Margaret Ann Barlow Furlow
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Margaret Ann Barlow Furlow, 87, on Friday, May 26th.
A chronological biography would not do her justice…she dedicated her life to her family and serving others.
Marrying the love of her life, after a chance meeting on the town square in Center, Texas, she dreamed of a family. After six years of marriage, she was blessed with her first born, Randy. Carla came three years later, and Ken followed 17 months after that. Our mother poured her beautiful heart and soul into our family. When we started school, she picked each of us up during our lunch time, brought us home for a hot lunch, and always capped it off with a homemade dessert. The kitchen table was our “chat room” with mom always providing encouragement, direction, and love.
Mom always had a beautiful smile and a kind word for everyone. She lived a devoted Christian life and was a perfect example of Christian hospitality and servanthood.
She had a life full of abundance as a mother and as an adored grandmother—“Nanny.” Her role as great-grandmother—“Old Nanny”—was her newest delight.
She is predeceased by her husband Carl, son Randy, her two brothers, and a sister.
Ann is survived by her two children, Carla (Doug) Fisher of Temple, Ken (Linda) Furlow of Dania Beach, Florida, her six grandchildren, Blayne Fisher, Caitlynn (William) Jennings, Michael Furlow, Alan Furlow, Josh (Heather) Kilmer, and Jake Kilmer, and her two great-grandchildren, Wills Jennings, and her namesake, Ford Margaret Jennings.
We are grateful for Dr. Jack Myers, Stoney Brook Assisted Living, Stoney Brook Memory Care, and Enhabit Hospice. They cared and loved our mom so well.
Per our mother’s request, we will have a private family burial.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you make memorial contributions to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple 76504.
