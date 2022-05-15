Paula Kay
Gillmeister Krause
Paula Krause died peacefully on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Baylor-Scott & White Hospital in Temple surrounded by her family. Although she left those she loved way too soon, her life, love, and gentle humility impacted the lives of every person she knew.
Paula Kay Gillmeister Krause was born in Temple, Texas, on August 18, 1956, to Leonard and Marjorie Gillmeister. The oldest of five children and the only daughter, Paula graduated from Temple High School in 1974. She married Lester Krause at First Lutheran Church in Temple on August 14, 1976. In 1976, Paula received her Associates of Arts from Temple College. After living in Austin, Round Rock, and Lufkin, Lester and Paula eventually settled in Temple where they would raise their family and become charter members of Covenant Lutheran Church, where they still attend. She occasionally worked outside the home, at St. Francis School in Temple and Susan Marie’s in Salado. She also volunteered her time on Altar Guild at Covenant Lutheran Church and with Aggie Moms in Temple.
Paula’s legacy is one of selfless service and caring for others. Her life’s work was dedicated to raising children, caring for ailing friends and family, and loving unconditionally. Most days she could be found caring for elderly friends. She was often on the sidelines of a soccer or football field or gymnastics meet, proudly watching her grandchildren pursue their dreams. She could also be found walking along soft beaches looking for shells and playing in the sand with her grandchildren while on vacation. She made sure holidays were meaningful and birthdays were cherished times. Continuing to care for others until the last breath of her life, Paula gave the ultimate gift of life through organ donation.
Paula is proceeded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband, Lester, of nearly 46 years. She is also survived by their three children and their spouses: Kim Krause Hanrahan Keller and Roland Keller of Fairfax Station, Virginia; Kelly Krause Osborn and Casey Osborn of McKinney, Texas; Paul Krause, Holly Kellough of Jarrell, Texas and former spouse, Kristan Owen of Salado, Texas. Paula, lovingly known as “Nana” or “Nonny”, is survived by ten grandchildren who were the light of her life: Hayden Osborn, Grace Hanrahan, Sam Hanrahan, Will Osborn, Harper Krause, Sarah Keller, Weston Osborn, Anna Keller, Henry Krause, and Hugo Krause. She is also survived by her four brothers, their spouses, and families: David and Lisa Gillmeister of Temple, Texas; Joel and Rita Gillmeister; Darrell Gillmeister and Shannan Runner Gillmeister; and Sebastian and MJ Gillmeister of Salado, Texas. She is also survived by a large extended family, many of whom are still living in Central Texas.
The family will hold a visitation at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple on Monday from 6:00-8:00 PM. Services will be held the following day, Tuesday, at Covenant Lutheran Church at 2:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in a private service at the historic Blevins Cemetery in Cego, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to Southwest Transplant Alliance, 8190 Manderville Lane, Dallas, Texas, 75231. They also hope that others will consider becoming registered organ donors to honor Paula’s spirit of caring for others.
