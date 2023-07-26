William N. McCoy
Services for William N. McCoy will be Thursday, July 27, 10:00 am at First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, Salado with Pastors Donnie Jackson and David Whitley, officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Valley Cemetery.
Bill died on July 22 in a Belton Rehabilitation facility at the age of 80. He was born in Tyler, TX on July 26, 1942, to Ethel May Smith McCoy and J. C. McCoy. Bill preached in many churches throughout central Texas. His love of the Lord spoke volumes.
He is survived by his wife, Ima Lang McCoy; children: Freddie McCoy, Darla Kruse, Randy McCoy, Pearl McCoy and James McCoy; 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; siblings: Barbara Mercer and Patricia Ruskauff.
He is preceded in death by his parents and additional family members.
In lieu of flowers, kindly sent donations to: Cedar Valley Cemetery, 14075 Cedar Valley Rd., Salado, TX 76571
Please sign the guestbook at: Broeckerfuneralhome.com
Paid Obituary