Services for Francis Victor Powell, 70, of Buckholts were held on Wednesday, July5, at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Powell died Friday, June 30, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 21, 1953, in Biloxi, Miss., to David and Dorothy Trouchesette Powell. He had been a resident of Buckholts for nine years. He attended Notre Dame High School in Biloxi, Miss. He married Frances Powell on March 17, 2014, in Biloxi. He worked as a boat captain in the Bahamas, Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. He also worked for a poker dealer in Biloxi.
Survivors include his wife of Buckholts; three sons, Francis Powell, Scott Powell and Michael Powell; a stepson, Chase Wampler; a stepdaughter, Candi Johnson; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.