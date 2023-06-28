Services for Robert Thomas “Bobby” Noble, 74, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Noble died Wednesday, May 17, at his residence.
He was born June 22, 1948 to Dudley and Jo Bob Copeland Noble in Temple. He attended Temple High School. He enlisted into the Army. During the Vietnam War he was stationed in the Mekong Valley and received two Purple Hearts and a Silver Star medal. He worked for Wilsonart, then started his own truck driving company. Later he worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was a Baptist.
Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Janise Lucille Noble; six daughters, Crystal Cupit, Jennifer Wilkerson, Jennifer Beth Noble, Misty Noble, Sarah Marshall and Jessica Ann Wilkerson; 17 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a VFW post disaster fund to support veterans in need.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.