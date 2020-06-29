Services by invitation only for Janice Kay Sobotik Watts, 70, of Cedar Park will be noon Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Watts died Thursday, June 25.
She was born Feb. 9, 1950, in Houston to Mary and Eddie Sobotik. She graduated from St. Pius X High School in 1968. She married Vaughn Watts on March 20, 1976, in Houston. She worked for Shell Oil Co. in Houston and for Texas Instruments.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Trey Watts and Nathan Watts; a daughter, Emilie Watts Jones; brother, Jeff Sobotik; three sisters, Carolyn Richmond, Sharon Chude and Debbie Sowin; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home; a rosary will begin at noon.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.