Services for Carl Wayne Beene Sr., 59, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Beene died Monday, Oct. 18.
He was born Oct. 1, 1962, to William Cecil and Lilian Beene in Post. He attended Academy High School, and worked as a heavy equipment master mechanic.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Judy Beene; three sisters, Rose Brazzil, Belinda Beene and Barbara Sansom; a daughter, Rose Beene; a son, Carl Beene Jr.; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.