Services for Carlotta Lucille Davis, 60, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Clifton Fletcher officiating.
Burial in Temple Garden of Memories.
Ms. Davis died Saturday, Feb. 6, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 15, 1960, in Temple to Marion Melvin Marshall and Mamie Lee Harris Davis in Temple. She attended Meredith-Dunbar Elementary and graduated from Temple High School in 1978, where she was a member of the Color Guard. She attended Temple Junior College, graduating with an associate degree in business management and liberal arts in 1981. She was a member of True Holiness Church in Temple. She worked as assistant director for Kiddie
Korner Preschool, and as a bus driver and substitute teacher for Round Rock ISD and Austin ISD. She retired as a licensed chemical dependency counselor for the state of Texas. She was a member of Deliverance Temple in Austin.
Survivors include a son, the Rev. Larry Williams Jr. of Pflugerville; two daughters, Laureal Daniels and Larica Williams, both of Temple; two brothers, Marion Davis Jr. and Curtis Davis, both of Houston; three sisters, Patricia Copeland of Dime Box, Dorthelia Williams of Temple and Opal Anderson of San Bernardino, Calif.; and 10 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.