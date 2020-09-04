CAMERON — Services for Vercie Ferrow, 80, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Lights Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Leslie Dunn officiating.
Burial will be in Cameron Rest Cemetery.
Ms. Ferrow died Saturday, Aug. 29, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 1, 1939, to Brack Sr. and Viola Daniels. She had worked for Cameron ISD for more than 17 years.
Survivors include two sons, Roderick “Jerome” Daniels Sr. and Aubrey Daniels, both of Temple; a daughter, Vanessa Heslip of Bryan; 16 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren
A wake service and viewing will be 5-7 p.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.