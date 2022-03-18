ROCKDALE — Services for Anna May Frances Rosen Duncum, 98, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. Duncum died Tuesday, March 15, in Caldwell.
She was born July 27, 1923, in Manor to Claus and Anna Rosen. She married William “Bill” Duncum in 1944. She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church, and a member and officer of Travis Heights Elementary School PTA in Austin. She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Margo Gilless and Debra Jackson, both of Rockdale; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.