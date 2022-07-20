Rev. William Passmore, “Bro. Will”, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at a local hospital. A funeral service will be held at 10:00am Friday, July 22, 2022 at Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Tom Henderson and Rev. Robert Copeland officiating. Burial will follow at Rogers Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5-7:00pm Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Memorial Baptist Church.
William Jacob Passmore was born on September 24, 1959 at St. Joseph Hospital in Houston, Texas. Will was in the ministry for forty years. He began as a youth minister at Airway Baptist Church in Houston, Texas in 1982. He felt God’s calling in his life and surrendered his life to ministry in 1985 and was licensed to preach the Gospel. He served as the associate pastor at Airway Baptist Church, was ordained in 1987 and called as their pastor. The same year, he married the love of his life, Paula, and she was his helpmate in ministry for thirty-five years. Will graduated from Houston Baptist University in 1991 with Bachelor Degrees in Theology and Business Administration. Bro. Will was called to First Baptist Church Rogers in 2001 and served there until 2012. God then led him to First Baptist Church Little River in 2013. He followed God’s guidance and led the congregation to restart as Little River Country Church. He served faithfully there for nine years until his last days. Bro. Will had a true pastor’s heart, and his love for the Lord and for people shined through his ministry.
Survivors include his wife, Paula Passmore; his children, Justin Passmore of Rogers, TX, Jordan Lang of Dallas, TX, Morgan Lang of Temple, TX and Kaylah Taylor of Little River-Academy, TX; fathers, Mike Passmore of Rogers, TX and Willard Manuel and wife Mary-Helen of Livingston, TX; brother, David Passmore and partner, Jackie “Michael” Blackwell of Rogers, TX; uncle, Sonny Sartwell and wife Judi of Springfield, Ark.; mother-in-law, Sharon Lester of Little River-Academy; father-in-law, Richard Lester and wife Amelia of Rancho Viejo, TX; sister-in-law, Amy Gale and husband Charlie of Rosharon, TX; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Bro. Will was preceded in death by his daughter, Meagan Passmore; mother, Kenneta Passmore; and grandparents, Kenneth and Mary Sartwell and Lurene Passmore.
Memorials may be given in Bro. Will’s name to Little River Country Church, P.O. Box 398, Little River, TX 76554.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements