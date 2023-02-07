ROSEBUD — Services for Patton “Pat” Flemming Lackey, 75, of Waco will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
Mr. Lackey died Tuesday, Jan. 31.
He was born to Joseph and Frankie Lackey on April 19, 1947, in Cameron. He graduated from Lott High School in 1965. He served in the Air Force 1966-1970 as an aircraft mechanic, attaining the rank of sergeant. He attended Texas State Technical Institute and graduated in 1972 with a degree in aviation maintenance. He worked as an aircraft mechanic in Laredo. He later operated a doughnut franchise in Longview; worked as a railroad spray technician; and became a “hot shot” driver.
Survivors include his wife, Jo; a son, Adam; a brother, Ira “Gene” Lackey; and a grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.