Chuck Wayne Pruitt, 42, of Rosebud, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Temple. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Rev. Jody Hickman will officiate. Burial will follow in Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott.
Mr. Pruitt was born September 29, 1978 in Mesquite. He moved to Falls County in 1987 and graduated from Marlin High School in 1997. He married Lisa Pruett on September 14, 2009. He worked as a truck driver and for the Falls County Road and Bridge Department.
He was preceded in death by his step father, Kenneth Wayne Pruitt and by a sister Stormy Deeann Polk.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Pruitt of Rosebud, one son, Taytn Pruitt of Rosebud, three daughters, Lauryn Klorres of Flint, Michigan, Ashlynn Pruitt of Lott and Maegan Pruitt of Rosebud, his mother and step father, Preble and Calvin Polk of Rosebud, father, Chuck Styles of California, five sisters, Kristy Pruitt and Misty Pruitt both of Rosebud, and Kourtney Pruitt, Kayla Pruitt, and Kadie Pruitt all of Dallas, four grandchildren, Jacob Eickenhorst Jr., Elijah Eickenhorst, Azalea Eickenhorst Kylan Jones.
Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Paid Obituary