Dr. Charles M. Stephens
A private family graveside service will be held for Dr. Charles M. Stephens, 85, of Temple, Texas at Bellwood Memorial Park. Dr. Stephens passed away at 8pm on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Dr. Stephens was born on November 4, 1934, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to Thomas Noel and Minnie Mae Stephens. He married Dorothy Crawford Stephens on October 3, 1959. She survives.
After graduation from Sulphur Springs High School, Charlie, as he was known to most, joined the Navy in 1952, and served on the U.S.S. Mispillion. He graduated with a B.S. degree from East Texas State University/A&M Commerce, and graduated from University of Houston School of Optometry. He joined Dr. Calvin Gutherie in Temple immediately after completing his education in 1963. After many years in private practice, Dr. Stephens joined Texas State Optical and practiced in downtown Temple and Killeen.
Dr. Stephens was a member of Temple Jaycees and Kawanis Clubs.
Dr. Stephens is survived by his wife, Dot of Temple, daughters Cheri O’Leary of Bryan, Noel Cummings and husband Jeff of Belton, grandson Weston O’Leary and wife Jill of Belton granddaughters Hannah O’Leary of Temple and Lilly Cummings of Belton. He is also survived by one sister, Paulette Roberson and husband Roy of Tyler, Texas.
Dr. Stephens was preceded in death by his parents, a son, John Scott Stephens, a brother, James Stephens, and a sister, Patsy Elliott.
The family gives a special thanks to Wildflower Place and Compassus Hospice for their care of Dr. Stephens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Macular Degeneration Foundation (www.eyesight.org) or a charity of choice.
Paid Obituary