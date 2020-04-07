Margaret Lara Mata
Margaret Lara Mata, age 67 of Temple, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her residence. Private graveside will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Mata was born January 26, 1953 in Temple to Pedro Lara, Sr. and Maria Refugio Lara. She graduated from Temple High School. She married Manuel Mata on April 9, 1983. He preceded her in death March 15, 2019. She worked at Baylor Scott and White Hospital for several years in medical records.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Pablo Lara, Andrew Lara, Joe Lara and Pedro Lara, Jr. and three sisters, Sally Hutchison, Concepcion Valerio Guerrero and Rosa Munoz. Survivors include four sons, Joe Ortiz and wife, Stephanie, Christopher Ortiz, Adrian Mata and wife, Kimberly and Michael Mata and fiancé, Yazmin and one daughter, Michelle Mata and fiancé, T. J. all of Temple. Also surviving are five brothers, Alfred Lara of San Antonio, Clio Lara of Temple, Martin Lara of Needville, Elogadio Refugio Lara of Temple and Rodrigo Lara of Houston and three sisters, Maria Trujillo of Fort Worth, Heddy Tamez of Winters and Rebecca Lopez of Temple and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Paid Obituary