Margaret Cotton, age 100 of Temple died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at a local care center. Services will be held at Live Oak Cemetery, Brady, Texas at 2:00pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020. The family will receive visitors from 5-7:00pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, Temple, Texas.
Mrs. Cotton was born in Wagoner, Oklahoma on September 25, 1919 to Jesse Stith and Catherine Margaret Yoes Stith and lived in Wagoner, San Antonio, Houston, Fort Worth, and Edinburg, Texas before moving to Finley, Texas in 1925. Her parents separated when they lived in Fabens. She graduated from Ft. Hancock, Texas High School. Her mother built and operated a house, café and sold gas on The Hilltop about 10 miles west of Sierra Blanca, Texas for years. Margaret married James Silas Cotton in Sierra Blanca, Texas on January 17, 1948. Their only child, Catherine Margaret was born in El Paso, Texas on January 16, 1949. They lived in Sierra Blanca, Texas for 36 years before she and “Pete” Cotton moved to Brady for 11 years. They moved to Enid, Oklahoma to be close to their daughter in 1996. Margaret’s husband died in January 2002 and she relocated to Temple, Texas with her daughter and son-in-law in 2004. She lived in Garden Estates starting in 2005 and moved to a local nursing home in January 2020.
Margaret was an artist in her earlier years and published a book of poetry. She loved to sew, garden and tend to her kitties. In lieu of flowers, she would want donations to go to the Methodist Church, to your local animal shelter for the kitties or to the ASPCA. She is survived by her only child, Cathie Cotton of Temple, Texas and her son-in-law, Arthur Buswell, and nieces and nephews across the country. She was preceded in death by her husband, a brother and two half-brothers.
