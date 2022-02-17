Vincent Lamar Banks
Vincent Lamar Banks, 35, of Austin, died Monday, February 7th. He was born in Temple, TX, on December 26, 1986, a son of James Vincent Banks and Barbara Joyce (Royster) Banks. The Celebration Service of his life will be 11AM on Saturday, February 19th at Sweethome “The Pinnacle of Praise”, Round, Rock, TX. Burial in West Salado Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered 3-5PM Friday, February 18, ALCBF 510 S. Main St, Taylor, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. “The Shepherd” Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Paid Obituary