Services for Willie James Brazell, 61, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Steve S.S. Jackson Jr. officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Brazell died Saturday, Jan. 22, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 6, 1960, to Clara Hill and Jesse Brazell Sr. in Temple. He worked for C&H Diecasting for eight years, and later for Wilsonart for 14 years. He also worked on cars at home.
Survivors include nine sons, Willie Campbell, Dashaun Brazell, Eric Brazell, Wil’ontae Brazell, Steven Brazell, Ja’Montae Brazell and Jarvis Brazell, all of Temple, Ike Anderson of Cameron and Willie James Brazell Jr. of Houston; seven brothers, Judge Mathis Jr. of Heidenheimer, Jesse Brazell Jr., Ricky Brazell and Bobby Brazell, all of Temple, Don Henderson of Montgomery, Ala., Tyrone Henderson of Pensacola, Fla., and Tim Henderson of Greenville, Ala.; and seven sisters, Lovie Hill, Hazel Mathis, Sherilyn Brazell-Scott and Alice Brazell-McVade, all of Temple, Michelle Brazell of Garland, Ala., and Pamela McIntyre and Janis Henderson, both of Georgiana, Ala.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Monday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple, followed by a wake.