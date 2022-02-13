CAMERON — Services for Clydell M. Seaton, 81, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery near Hanover.
Ms. Seaton died Friday, Feb. 11.
She was born Aug. 12, 1940, in Cameron to Clyde and Ellen Woods McCulloch. After her mother’s death, she also was raised by her stepmother, Aliene Hutto McCulloch. She graduated from Galena Park High School in 1957, and went on to earn a degree in business education. She worked for the Cameron Herald for 50 years and retired in 2020. She also worked cleaning business offices. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Cameron.
Survivors include two sons, Damon Seaton of Bryan and Clyde Seaton of Cameron; a daughter, Karen Barrett of Temple; a sister, Ann Brewer of Houston; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.