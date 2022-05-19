SALADO — Services for Denver L. Mills, 91, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Broecker Funeral Home with Skip Blancett officiating.
Burial will be in Salado Historic Cemetery.
Mr. Mills died Saturday, May 7, in Belton.
He was born Dec. 30, 1930, in Quinton, Okla. to Thomas A. and Delora Beck mills. He graduated high school in Chandler, Ariz. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Jackie Pytel. He graduated from the University of Texas. He attended Stanford University. He was a hospital chief engineer. He owned a construction engineering firm. He was a realtor.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Nancy Mills Mackey and Susan L. Humiston, both of Salado; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tablerock Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 55, Salado TX, 76571
Visitation will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.