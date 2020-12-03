Adeline Esther Shenkir Kohutek
Adeline Esther Shenkir Kohutek, 93, of Bryant Station, died Friday, November 27, 2020 in a Cameron nursing rehab facility.
Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 to 12:30 pm at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. Graveside funeral services will be Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Corinth Cemetery near Buckholts at 1:00 pm.
Mrs. Kohutek, a homemaker, was born March 5, 1927 to Frank and Mary (Ruzicka) Shenkir at New Colony near Rogers. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1944. She married her high school sweetheart, Willie E. Kohutek, on April 19, 1945. She was a long-time member of the Buckholts Brethren Church and active in Lodge 47, SPJST. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking, and gardening
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, two grandsons, and a great-grandson.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth J. Kohutek, Sr. and wife Trish, Gordon L. Kohutek and wife Lili, and Ralph A. Kohutek; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Rather than flowers, memorials can be sent to the SPJST Youth Program, 520 N. Main, Temple Texas 76501.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements
