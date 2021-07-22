BELTON — Services for Nancy Helen Smith Parnell, 98, of Belton will be 11 a.m. today at the United Methodist Church in Salado.
Mrs. Parnell died Monday, July 19, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born in 1922 to Mabel and Alfred Smith of Jarrell. She graduated from Salado High School in 1940. She married Fred G. Parnell in 1942 in Belton. She worked at the VA hospital in Temple 1952-1983, and then Scott & White Memorial Hospital 1984-2004.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Lou Ann Bussell of Belton; two brothers, Nick Smith of Fort Worth and Alfred “Bud” Smith of Belton; three grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.