BELTON — Services for Donald H. Peterson Jr., 63, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Peterson died Friday, March 26.
He was born Oct. 7, 1957, in Augsburg, Germany, to Donald H. and Shirley Louise Davis Peterson. He graduated from Killeen High School. He married Phyllis Parsons on Feb. 14, 2012, in Belton. He worked for Roomstore and Rooms To Go. He was a Catholic.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Kyle Peterson of Belton; two stepsons Jason Wittenauer of Round Rock and Frank Wittenauer of Connecticut; a stepdaughter, Kristen Garren of Kentucky; his mother of Belton; two brothers, Kirk Peterson of Dallas and Kevin Peterson of Vietnam; and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation at kidney.org.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.