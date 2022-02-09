Jack D. Burke, age 94, of Temple, TX, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at his home in Temple.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home followed by burial at Bellwood Memorial Park.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Jack was born on a ranch in Limestone County, Texas, on September 10, 1927. He was born to the late Guy and Lois Burke. He moved to Temple in 1949 with his family and went to work for Cloud Construction Company where he remained for more than 50 years. He loved his work and he loved the people he worked for. He married Ann Ruth Greer in 1950 and was happily joined to her for 51 years until she preceded him in death. He later married Jan Hagemann Harber. Mr. Burke was loved by his family.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Ann, a brother Guy Burke, sister Bettye Haddad, and a step-son Bruce Harber.
He is survived by his wife Jan Burke of Temple, sons, David Burke and wife Cindy of Temple and Craig Burke of Temple, two step-sons, Keith Harber of Crosby, TX, and Charles Harber of Crosby, TX, and a step-daughter Toyna Harber Sheldon of Lampasses. Jack is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Jeremey Burke, Johathon Harber, Zane Harber, Charlie D. Harber, and Tanner Sheldon, and 5 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scott and White Central Texas Foundation, 2401 S. 31st St. Temple, Texas 76508, Mail Stop 20S103 Ophthalmology Department