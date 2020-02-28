CAMERON — Services Ines Juarez Neo Rangel, 58, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Marak with the Rev. Dimitrij Colankin officiating.
Burial will be in St. Monica Catholic Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Rangel died Wednesday, Feb. 26, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 8, 1962, in Memphis, Texas, to Juan Sr. and Juanita Juarez Rangel. He married Irene Vega. He was a carpenter. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Fernando Rangel and Juan Ray Rangel, both of Cameron, and Ines Rangel Jr. of Houston; three brothers, Juan Rangel Jr. and Randy Rangel, both of Cameron, and Gabriel Rangel of Forest City, Ariz.; three sisters, Olga Rodriguez of Temple, Dora Ann Rangel of Okeene, Okla., and Rachel Avila of Buckholts; his mother of Cameron; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited 7 p.m. Tuesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.