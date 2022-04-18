CAMERON — Services for Willie Mae Schiller, 90, of Cameron are pending with Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Ms. Schiller died Sunday, April 17, at her residence.
Updated: April 19, 2022 @ 1:23 am
