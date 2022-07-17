Jeremy Allen Moore
Our beloved family member, Jeremy Allen Moore, 46, of College Station, TX went home to Heaven on June 24, 2022 because of heart related issues.
Jeremy loved the outdoors, fishing, and guns. He had a special love for Texas A&M and the Aggies.
Jeremy is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Bradley Moore. He is survived by his mother, Karon (“Kay”) Moore O’Brien; step-father, Bob O’Brien; sister, Julie Ann Moore; and nephew, Jacob Mathew Moore.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences, cards, or flowers, may be sent to: J. Moore, 512 Barbara Jean Dr., Hewitt, TX 76643.
“Thank you for the outpouring of love and support you’ve shown us.”
Please visit Jeremy’s tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
Paid Obituary