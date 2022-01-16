Carlton Godfrey, a native of Tyler and resident of Temple, passed away January 1, 2022. Born October 18, 1934, he was raised in a loving, Christian home, the son of Velma and Fisher Godfrey. They attended St. Paul’s Methodist Church, where Carlton was a faithful Methodist Youth Foundation member. When attending an MYF conference, he met his future wife, Cynthia Beasley of Temple. They married June 2, 1956, and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2021.
Carlton and Cynthia’s family include son John Carlton Godfrey and wife Carolyn of Ventura, California, daughter Kim Ward and husband Paul of Temple, three grandchildren Hunter, Trevor and Matthew Godfrey of California, sister Jan Godfrey Payne of Tyler, sister-in-law Frances Beasley Curtis of Houston, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carlton graduated from Tyler High 1953, Tyler Junior College 1955 (Student Council president), University of North Texas 1957, and served in the US Naval Reserve. His career in sales spanned 64 years, starting as a teenager at Tyler’s JCPenney. As newlyweds, the family lived in Dallas where he was Uniroyal Tire District Sales Manager (Salesman of the Year) and Texaco District Sales Manager (Salesman of the Year). When they moved to Temple to be near Cynthia’s family, he was associated with American Amicable Life Insurance (Top National Salesman of the Year and Million Dollar Producer multiple years), named to Texas Life Insurance Hall of Fame, and handled pre-planning for Hewett-Arney Funeral Home. For 15 years, Carlton and Cynthia owned and operated the “Book of Life” Christian Book Store.
Community and church service were vital to Carlton: First United Methodist Church (Youth Sponsor and Administrative Board), Chaplain Fellowship Ministries (Certified Chaplain), Temple Bible Church (Founding Member), Hope for the Hungry (Charter Board Member 1982-2017), Boy Scouts of America (District Commissioner of Central Texas and Order of the Arrow), Central Texas Sportsmanship Club (President), Temple Jaycees and Lions Club, Thornton Elementary (PTO President), Ralph Wilson Swim Organization (President), Cultural Arts Boys Choir (President).
Anyone knowing Carlton knew he lived by the teachings of Matthew 6:20 “...storing up treasures in heaven.” His life passion was the Lord and praying with others. Stranger, friend or family, he would pray on the spot, whether in a bank lobby, during a child’s birthday party or in a deer blind. He had a heart for those who were lost and hurting. Throughout their marriage, the Godfreys opened their home for youth groups, church activities and Bible studies with Don Anderson Ministries and the Navigators, Cynthia and Jack Heald.
The highlights of Carlton’s year were deer and turkey seasons and playing “Santa” in Evant County (reminding kids of the “reason for the season”). He enjoyed gardening and feeding birds, particularly red birds (a sign God loves you).
Services will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on January 19 at 1:30. If desired, memorials may be made to Hope for the Hungry, P.O. Box 786, Belton, TX 76513.
To view this service via live streaming, please visit www.hewettarney.com for instructions on how to view.