Oneta Taylor
Oneta Taylor, age 83, of Troy, passed from this life at 12:13 a.m. on March 23, 2023. Oneta was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on October 9th, 1939, to R.G. and Edna Taylor. She married Clinton Eugene Taylor on August 21st, 1959. Oneta lived in Temple and Troy for over 75 years, and had worked for Southwestern Bell, AT&T, and the Bank of Troy (Extraco) for many years. She had an unyielding faith in the Lord; and an abundance of love as a wife, mother, sister, and friend.
Oneta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clinton Eugene Taylor; a sister, Beverly Gomez; and a granddaughter, Breanna Taylor.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory: her sisters, Laneta Beach (and husband Eugene) of Westphalia, and Gracie Richter (and husband Larry) of Kerrville; brother-in-law, Larry Gomez of Temple; a son, Clinton Eugene Taylor Jr. (and wife, Donna); a daughter, Carrie Taylor-Thompson (and husband, Virgil); grandchildren, Clint Taylor III and Kate Daniel; Chase Thompson; Garrett Thompson; and Melanie Pitcher; several great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. Oneta also had an especially loved friend, her dog Tippy, who is now in her daughter’s care.
Oneta was a long-time member of the Troy United Methodist Church. To honor her memory, in lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations of any amount to the Troy United Methodist Church (Box 9 Troy, TX, 76579).
Arrangements are private, per Oneta’s wishes.
2 Timothy 4:7
