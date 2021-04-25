Aleshia Marie Mains Sneed
Aleshia passed away April 10th 2021 in Springdale AR.
She was born April 1st 1993 in Temple, TX.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfathers.
Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Dallas Sneed of Springdale, AR; two boys at home: Dallas Sneed V and Denver Sneed; mother, Kimberly Allen and stepfather, Joe Allen of Temple, TX; mother-in-law, Connie McGee of Sprindale, AR; three sisters: Allyson Griffin and husband Shaquille Griffin of Snellville, GA, Kayci Mains of Middleburg, FL, Kayla Mains of Hurricane, WV; grandmother, Henrietta Lewellen of Temple, TX. Many family members including aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at First Christian Church in Belton, TX, on May 1st at 11:00 am.
Paid Obituary