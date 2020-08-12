BELTON — Services for Richard "Scott" Jimmerson, 52, of Harker Heights will be 3 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Jimmerson died Sunday, Aug. 9, in New Braunfels.
He was born Aug. 6, 1968, in Dallas to Jimmie and Jim Jimmerson. He graduated from Killeen High School, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Friends University in Wichita, Kan. He was an accountant, recently serving as chief financial officer for Aviam.
Survivors include his father and stepmother, Beverly; two sons, Jacob Jimmerson and David Poland; a daughter, Amy Nichols; a brother, Steve Jimmerson; and six grandchildren.